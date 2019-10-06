Shubhaavi Choksey on completing one year in Kasautii: I feel blessed!

Actor Shubhaavi Choksey is excited to have completed one year in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor says the show provided the perfect platform for her to get back to work after she became a mom . “Until a year ago, I was a mother taking care of a child and waiting for him to start full-time school so that I could get back to acting- My passion! That’s why when Kasautii came to me. I was looking forward to it more than anything ever. Everything about the show was perfect…the production house from where my television career began, my lucky mascot, Ekta Kapoor and Balaji have a very special place in my heart. But little did I know that the team I’m going to work with will be so nice too. We are a bunch of crazy people and Thank God for that!” she says.

She adds, “All I can say is that I am filled with gratitude that I am part of this show and extremely happy with this journey. I feel blessed.”

Talking about her character, she adds, “Mohini has never failed to surprise me. When I started, she was a woman filled with attitude, looked down upon people who didn’t have money, who mainly spoke about status in every word she said. But Mohini has had an amazing journey. From getting angry to showing her soft side, from a non-relatable woman to a mother who touched the hearts of many, from too much makeup and jewellery to nothing in many scenes, I have done many different kinds of scenes in the past year. It’s all thanks to the help of Muzzammil, our director, and of course, the creatives and writers.”