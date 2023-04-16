Shubhangi Atre: Angoori is the greatest gift God ever gave me on my birthday

TV actress Shubhangi Atre is celebrating her birthday on Tuesday and she said it is more special as on the same day seven years ago she signed the show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain'.
MUMBAI :TV actress Shubhangi Atre is celebrating her birthday on Tuesday and she said it is more special as on the same day seven years ago she signed the show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain'.

She added that there are no celebration plans as she is busy with the shoots.

She said: "My birthday is special to me for many reasons. One of the reasons was signing up for the character that changed my life."

"Seven years ago, on my birthday, I signed up for my show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' to become one of TV's most loved characters. Angoori is the greatest gift God ever gave me on my birthday, and I will cherish it forever."

Shubhangi, who worked in TV shows such as 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Kasturi', 'Do Hanson Ka Jodaa', among others, shared that she has no celebration plans for her birthday as it has fallen on a weekday and she will be travelling to a nearby hill station with her daughter and friends during the weekend.

Shubhangi added: "Acting gives me utmost joy and I enjoy working on my birthdays. I will shoot for my show and celebrate the special day with my extended family on set. During the weekend, I will travel with my daughter and a few friends to a nearby hill station in Mumbai. We are yet to decide on the venue, but I am already excited about my weekend getaway. What could be the best way to express your gratitude to the universe other than to spend time in nature's lap."

"I will read, meditate, and listen to my favourite music. I am lucky to have achieved my dreams and want to keep nurturing my acting prowess. I will keep giving my best as an actor," concluded the actress.


SOURCE-IANS

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 19:00

