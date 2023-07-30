Shubhangi Atre’s double role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai !

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

MUMBAI ::Every week, &TV’s cult classic comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai brings humorous and enjoyable tracks to its viewers. Delighting its audience with yet another blend of comedy and entertainment, the show will have an intriguing storyline involving Angoori Bhabi (Shubhangi Atre) in a double role. The innocent Angoori Bhabi will assume the alter ego of 'Chameli Jaan,' a club dancer with a sultry demeanour. Sharing exciting details about this new avatar, Angoori Bhabi (Shubhangi Atre) says, “In the episode, Commissioner (Kishore Bhanushali), Happu (Yogesh Tripathi), and Manohar (Nitin Jhadav) go undercover to arrest an international criminal's girlfriend. To their astonishment, they encounter a doppelganger of Angoori, who calls herself 'Chameli Jaan.' However, their encounter is cut short when the lights unexpectedly go out, leaving the mysterious woman injured and seeking help. Meanwhile, Angoori feels disheartened after facing an insult from Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) for being a traditional housewife. Driven by the circumstances, she leaves the house. Spotting an opportunity, the commissioner and Manohar approach Angoori to implore her to assist them in catching the criminal, a plea to which she agrees. As the plot unfolds, Tiwari and Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) disguise themselves and venture into the club, unaware of what lies ahead. The way one thing leads to another and the events that unfold will provide the viewers with a fun dose of laughter, surprises, and unexpected twists.”
Expressing her joy in portraying a double role, Shubhangi Atre elaborates, "I absolutely loved taking on the new character of Chameli Jaan. Being able to dance on various occasions brought me immense delight (laughs). As an actor, the desire to delve into multiple roles is constant. I consider myself blessed to be a part of a show like Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, which presents fresh storylines every week, offering me opportunities to do different things, experiment with my appearance, and present something novel to the audience. Juggling Chameli Jaan and Angoori was a wonderful experience, even though it posed challenges in transitioning between two distinct moods and attires. Though time-consuming, the process was truly enjoyable, involving hours of changing, makeup, costumes, and jewellery adjustments for each character. Stepping away from my usual appearance was both thrilling and exciting. One of the most enjoyable aspects was choreographing my dance sequences. Growing up as a huge Bollywood fan, I admired iconic performances by stars like Zeenat Aman, Helen, Madhuri Dixit, and Rekhaji in memorable item songs on the screen. Drawing inspiration from their characters, I watched many songs and scenes to ensure I captured the right moves and expressions to portray Chameli Jaan. We always aim to present something new, fun, and refreshing to the audience. The creative process involves continuous research, brainstorming, and crafting amusing and entertaining characters to keep the viewers hooked. This track will provide complete fodder for laughter and entertainment. The audience has given us tremendous love, and the love and enjoyment each character receives from the audience motivate us to strive to surpass our performances every time."
Catch your favourite Angoori Bhabi in a double role this week on &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 pm, Monday through Friday!

 

