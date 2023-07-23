Shubhangi Atre’s first tattoo represents a sacred symbol

MUMBAI : Tattoos often transcend mere design, holding a special spot within their owners' hearts. These enduring works of art are poignant reminders of significant people, places, or experiences that left an indelible mark on their lives. And the latest to join this bandwagon is Shubhangi Atre popular for playing Angoori Bhabi in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. After 15 years of contemplation, the actor finally took the plunge and got inked, infusing it with profound spiritual meaning. We spoke to her about this transformative journey and her experience getting inked. Here’s what Shubhangi Atre, aka Angoori Bhabi in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, had to share. “Tattoos serve as a powerful means of self-expression. For nearly two decades, the idea of getting my first tattoo has lingered. From wavering butterflies of uncertainty to carefully considering the design, my desire for permanent skin art stemmed from a yearning to make a distinctive statement aligned with my identity. Its significance was paramount, as it would accompany me throughout my lifetime. The long-awaited day finally arrived, and I adorned myself with a beautiful tattoo—a combination of the Om symbol and a Lotus, both holding deep meaning for me. The Om signifies my devotion to Lord Shiva, while the Lotus represents healing. These symbols also embody the essence of yoga, which has consistently nurtured my mental and physical well-being. Now that I've taken this step, I find myself captivated by my tattoo, which has bolstered my self-esteem and renewed my enthusiasm for life.”

Shubhangi's long-awaited bucket list was finally fulfilled, all thanks to her daughter Aashi. “As Aashi prepared to embark on her higher education journey to the US, I yearned to spend quality time with her before she left. So, we planned a memorable trip to Goa, where Aashi played a pivotal role in persuading me to finally get the tattoo I had always desired. It was an endeavour that took multiple attempts; I initially hesitated and left the studio three times before Aashi convinced me to go through with it. Aashi not only supported me in selecting the designs but also understood my preferences effortlessly, even when I struggled to articulate my vision to the tattoo artist. Desiring to create a simple yet spiritual appearance, they dedicated Shubhangi's first tattoo to Lord Shiva, a deity she deeply revered as a devout follower and yogini. The emotions leading up to the moment were a mix of excitement, fear, and apprehension. I pondered over the potential pain I would experience as I sat in the chair and my wrist laid out before the artist. The anticipation grew as the needle prepared to prod, prick, and ink my skin. The artist began by skillfully drawing an OM symbol, representing the essence of supreme consciousness, man, Brahman, or the cosmic world. Then, an open lotus flower was meticulously inked, symbolising purity, enlightenment, and new beginnings—an emblem of transforming arduous struggles into profound life lessons.” The actress adds, "Although the process only took about twenty minutes, it felt like an eternity. The rush of emotions was indescribable—I felt an overwhelming sense of exhilaration, liberation, and accomplishment. Now, with my tattoo becoming an obsession, I proudly display it to anyone willing to look. I'm already envisioning my next tattoo, one that will honour my beloved daughter, for she is truly my greatest source of strength. Once again, I will entrust the design choice to her, as she deeply understands my emotions (laughs)."

