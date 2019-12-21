News

Shubhangi Atre's Rajasthan holiday diaries will make you pack your bags right away

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
MUMBAI: Shubhangi Atre who plays the role of Angoori Bhabhi in &TV’s show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai has become quite popular among the viewers. The actress plays the role of a desi housewife in the show and her catchphrase 'Sahi Pakde Hai' has become very popular among the fans.

Shubhangi is one stunning diva in real life and her Instagram account is proof.

And now, the actress seems to have taken a break from her busy schedule and headed off for a vacation. Winters are here and Rajasthan is one of the best places to visit during this time.

Shubhangi along with her family is having a gala time there. The actress took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures where she is looking ravishing.

Take a look at the pictures.

Rajasthan....Padharo mhare Des #holidaydiaries

#holidaydiaries

Well, after seeing Shubhangi, we can't help but want to pack our bags and head off to Rajasthan for a family vacation.

On the work front, Shubhangi has done various other shows like Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Kasturi, Kasauti Zindagi Kay among others.

