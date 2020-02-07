Shubharambh: Raja is all set to take new responsibilities at work; Rani cheers him up

MUMBAI: Shubharambh has been going through various twists and turns in the story. With Raja and Rani finding ways to support each other, we get to see lots of lovely moments between them.

In the earlier episodes, we saw how Rani makes Raja realize his responsibilities and asks him to pay attention at work. She wants Raja to be independent. Hence, she tells Raja to ask Gulwant for his rights. Raja understands what Rani says and he does the same.

Seeing this Gulwant and Asha are completely shocked. Though Asha is surprised to see what she couldn't do in so many years, Rani did it in just a few days. Asha also feels that Rani has some selfish motive behind this.

Meanwhile, Raja is all set to start a new beginning at his work by taking responsibilities. Though he is very nervous about the same. Rani encourages him and says that he can do it. Both share some eye-to-eye romantic moments and Raja leaves for work.

When he reaches by car, he sees Rani seeing him off from the balcony. Raja smiles at her and thanks to her for the shoes. Rani to smiles back and says all the best to him.

Well, it seems Raja is all set to be a responsible man now on Rani's insistence.

Will Raja be able to succeed? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.