Shubharambh: Rani's open challenge to Kritida

MUMBAI: Colors' show Shubharambh is always high on drama. We have seen how Rani has come to know about Gunvant and Kritida's truth and was shocked to know about it. Rani came to know that they don't love Raja but are only behind his property.

Rani tries her best to exposed everyone in front of Raja. However, Raja is blind-folded by their love and fails to understand Rani. He doesn't believe her at all.

Meanwhile, Rani has not yet stopped trying to prove herself right in front of Raja. She is trying harder to expose everyone.

In the upcoming episode, we will see how Rani throws an open challenge to Kritida that Raja will eat the kheer prepared by her but Kritida says he won't. Rani is adamant and heads off to give kheer to Raja. She also tells Kritida that if Raja doesn't eat the kheer, she will leave the house.

Kritida throws a glass in front of her and Rani walks on the pieces of that glass which makes her feet bleed.

She goes to Raja and offers him the kheer. However, Raja is also stunned to see Rani's feet bleeding. He asks her to apply medicine. To which Rani puts forth a condition and says that she will agree to him only if he eats the kheer. Raja is in dilemma and doesn't know what to do.

Rani is in pain and Raja can't see this. However, he doesn't say anything.

Will Raja agree to eat the kheer? Will he let Rani be in pain? Who will win, Rani or Kritida? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.