Shweta Malik on being part of Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai: I relate to the character as a mother because I've enjoyed both being at home and working

Shweta

MUMBAI: Actress Shweta Malik, who plays the role of Veeju, the mother of the male lead Aman, says that the show will be loved for sure. She adds that stories on these topics always grab attention.

“I believe the show is going to be a hit for sure. Of course, the stories of Kalpana Chawla always fascinated us during our childhood. In the show, I play the role of Aman's (the hero's) mother. She is affectionate and homely,” she says.

She adds, “I relate to the character as a mother because I've enjoyed both being at home and working. I've experienced both aspects.”

Talking about working with Kumeria Productions, she says, “Working with Kumeria Productions has been good. The environment was supportive and positive. This was my first project with Kumeria Productions. There were so many interesting incidents on the set. Working on the set was enjoyable, and the director, in particular, was great.”

The show is set to air on DD National. Talking about the same, she says, “Shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, and Udaan were the ones I was hooked on during my childhood. DD National is going to regain its popularity with our show.”

Shweta Malik on being part of Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai: I relate to the character as a mother because I've enjoyed both being at home and working
