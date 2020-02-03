Shweta Rohira moderates book launch

MUMBAI: Actor Shweta Rohira recently moderated the launch of a book titled Mahaveer- the soldier who never died. The actor says that she has always been fond of reading and it was the subject of this book that appealed to her. “I moderated the book launch which was held at Title Waves. I have always loved reading books. I have been an avid reader since I was a child. What I really loved about this book was that it’s a story of a soldier but also a love story. The romantic genre has always been my favorite. I love Nicholas Spark’s Message In The Bottle. It is my all-time favorite book,” she says.

Ask her what it is about reading that appeals to her, and she says, “The fact that it takes me to a different world, one that I cannot even imagine. As a child too, I loved this about books and this was what got me hooked to reading as well.” As far as the work front is concerned her play That's My girl is doing very well and she has started getting Bollywood offers too.

Director Producer Sandip Sikcand and Ayaz Khan were also present at the launch.