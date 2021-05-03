Shweta Tiwari looks MESMERIZING in her white Lehenga; SEE PICTURE

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular and talented actresses in telly world.

The diva rose to fame with her portrayal as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and is a household name to date. Apart from her tremendous acting skills, it is her fashion avatars that leave everyone stunned time and again. The recent look is sure to make you question if she is really 40! As most know, Shweta recently opened up on her weight transformation. The beauty worked out a lot amid the pandemic to shed some extra pounds. Ever since one can see her abs developing and the Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress has been flaunting her toned body.

Shweta Tiwari yet again took to her Instagram and shared pictures in a white lehenga. To begin with, it is the ultimate pick for summer weddings. The attire is something that perfectly matches the current trends. The blouse is one-shoulder with beautifully detailed sleeves. There are silver symmetrical embellishments all over the lehenga. And the best is yet to come! The extended sleeves from one shoulder also work as a dupatta from behind. It’s something that most designers have been opting for these days. Shweta Tiwari wore matching long silver earrings along with the outfit. She kept her hair open in waves and opted for minimal nude makeup.

