Shweta Tiwari says she is in LOVE already

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for the hit soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has been part of several shows. The actress took a break from work and recently returned to television after a gap of three years with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

She is doing well on the professional front, but it was quite tough for her on the personal front. Shweta has been in the news of late post her break up with her second husband. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress now has opened up about her separation from Abhinav Kohli and on falling in love again. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Shweta Tiwari said that she is already in love with her kids and she does not have time for anybody else now. She is so occupied with the love for her kids and she is not looking at anything else apart from that. The actress also talked about the trolling and negative comments that she has been receiving two unsuccessful marriages. She stated, "There are so many people around who are unsuccessful in life. They still bother to pinpoint because they think that if they are not able to do anything, they should humiliate those who are doing something."