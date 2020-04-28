Shweta Tiwari, Sharad Malhotra, Debina Bonnerjee and others take #HitMeChallenge; watch videos

MUMBAI: Owing to coronavirus outbreak, citizens are locked-up in their homes. And this lockdown period has flooded the social media platforms with numerous challenges, some being helpful like the #safehandschallenge and some were fun such as #passthebrushchallenge. But the recent challenge #hitmechallenge was much of a lesson to the ones who are still stepping out of their house and putting many lives at stake. Unlike a series of subtle requests and pleadings, this challenge is quite hard-hitting.

Kickstarting this challenge on the social networking platform, Instagram, are TV stars Shweta Tiwari, Vikaas Kalantri and wife Priyanka Kalantri, Debina Bonnerjee, Romanch Mehtha, Sharad Malhotra, Rishina Kandhari, Krrip Kapur Suri, Donal Bisht, KaranVeer Mehra. This video compilation has stars slapping to punching to hitting each other with brooms, cricket bat and so on, explaining their anger towards the irresponsible citizens not following the lockdown rule and staying back at home. The video begins with Shweta having an angry expression hitting with something like a frying pan.

She captioned this video as, “This was so much fun ALSO this is when someone says “I need to step out!!!” Next was actor Krrip Kapur Suri and so on, with the challenge ended by KaranVeerMehra. Vikaas Kalantri kicking off with a cricket bat, he wrote in his caption, “Was super fun to do this with all my amazing friends. Let us kick some ass guys. #hitmechallenge super fun.”

While some stars mentioned having fun performing this challenge, some urged people to stay indoors and stay safe during this ongoing pandemic.

Take a look at the videos below.

Credits: SpotboyE.com