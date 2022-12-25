Shweta Tiwari talks about how she bonds with on-screen daughters

MUMBAI : TV actress Shweta Tiwari talks about her bond with her on-screen daughters on the sets of 'Main Hoon Aparajita'. She is playing the role of Aparajita, a mother of three daughters.

The role of three daughters is played by Anushka Merchande, Dhwani Gori and Shruti Choudhary. Talking about her bond with them she said: "The mother-daughter relationship is one of the most beautiful relationships in the world. In the show, I am a mother of three daughters and all of them are adorable."

"I am more like a friend to them now. They all are very smart and curious kids, they want to learn everything about the industry. Recently during an outdoor shoot, we got the opportunity to go out together for a picnic sequence."

The actress, who is a mother of two in real life, added that she has all the fun on the sets with her on-screen daughters. From playing football, making reels to having food together, Shweta makes sure to spend quality time with them.

The TV star best known for her 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay' role, said: "Over and above production's arrangements I tried my best to ensure that they were comfortable and enjoyed the outdoor shoot to the fullest.

"We all spent some quality time playing football, antakshari, making some nice fun videos for our social media, and after the shoot we even went out for dinner. With the girls there is no dull day but this kind of quality time certainly strengthens our bond and improves our on-screen chemistry."

'Main Hoon Aparajita' airs on Zee TV.

Source : Ians