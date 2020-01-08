Shweta Tiwari's latest pictures personify sheer elegance and beauty

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is one of the finest actresses of the small screen who is ruling the Telly world for many years now. The actress has come a long way in her career by delivering many hit shows. Not just that, Shweta has also appeared in many reality shows, one of them being Bigg Boss where she won the winner's trophy.

Tiwari is currently seen in Sony TV's show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The actress made her comeback on the small screen after a long time and it was all worth a wait. The show is receiving a terrific response from the fans and everyone is loving Shweta and Varun Badola's pair.

Shweta is a beautiful actress and there's no doubt about it. The diva can make anyone go weak in the knees with her beauty and elegance. Shweta is very active on Instagram and keeps sharing all the latest updates from her personal and professional life.

The actress recently shared a series of candid pictures. Shweta is seen reading a book and her subtle smile can make skip her fans’ heartbeat.

Take a look at Shweta's post:

On the professional front, Shweta is currently seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She made her digital debut in 2019 with Hum Tum Aur Them opposite Akshay Oberoi.