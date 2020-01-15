Siddarth finally confesses what he feels for Shehnaaz

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has always been a show about controversies and brawls. The show is in its 13th season and we can say that it takes us back to the chaos which we witnessed in the season 4 of the show!

While the house is witnessing some friendships blossoming, there are some which are going off the road. In every season, there are some people who create a bond that is liked by the audience and one such friendship in the house is of Siddharth and Shehnaz.

The two are been loved by the audience and they have a massive fan following. But we have often seen that Shehnaz is quite possessive for Siddarth and she doesn’t like him talking to anyone. She also expressed her disappointment during the weekend’s episode.

In a recent episode, Shshenaaz also told Siddarth that she loves him, and she would want to continue this relationship the same way like how it is in the house.

During the weekend episode, Salman also warned Sid about her feelings and seems like Sid as understood it, and he finally decides to make things clear with Shehnaaz.

Now Siddarth will tell Shehnaaz that he is quite elder to her, and that this can be only pure friendship and he also tells her that one the show is over and they are outside the house, things won’t be the same between them.

The way Sid made her understand was commendable, he explained her in such a way that Sana’s heart also didn’t break and she didn’t go crazy, this sign is a true gentleman.

But Siddarth by handling the situation so well showed his respect to Salman Khan and how he is so matured in handling the situation.