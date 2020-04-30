Siddarth misses someone special and it’s not Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla was one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one the actor has left his mark on the show, though he is known for the wrong reasons.

One of the major problems with the actor is his temper issues, and time and again, he has got a warning from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss.

Now, as we all know, in spite of all this, the actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep running various hashtags online. Due to this, the actor often starts trending online.

He grabbed the headlines for his fights with fellow contestant Asim and Rashami Desai.

Since day one Siddarth Shukla as made his presence felt in the house, and thus emerged as the winner of the game.

Now during the quarantine period stars are taking out time to mingle and talk to their fans. Recently Siddarth Shukla had a wonderful chat with his fans.

One of his fans asked the actor during this time of quarantine whom he misses the most to which the actor said that he misses his father the most and he wished he was there with him to see the success and love that he has gained.

Fans have commented saying that he doesn’t need to worry as his fans are right behind him supporting him and giving him all love, care and support.

Siddarth is a complete family man and every girl should get a husband like him claim fans.

There is no doubt that post his stint in the Bigg Boss Siddarth has hit another level of success and his fan following is doubled up.

The actor was last seen in a music video along with Shehnaaz which broke records on the internet when it came to viewership.

