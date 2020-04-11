Siddarth is possessive for Shehnaaz

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial shows. The dramatic episodes never fail to keep the loyal audience hooked to the TV screens.

Season 13 of the show recently ended but the contestants keep on making headlines. Fans were missing the drama and madness, but thanks to the re-run they can watch the episodes again.

The show has some ugly fights, as well as some very unlikely bonds.

While Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla found each other to rely on, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma became the poster for friendship, Rashami Desai lost boyfriend Arhaan Khan but found best friends for life in Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz.

But the special bond that grabbed headlines was Siddarth and Shehnaaz.

The game is very tough to sustain, and relationships crumble in no time, but Siddarth and Shehnaaz managed to create a cute bond of friendship and makes a place in the audience’s heart, their fans fondly call them Sidnaaz.

There fan following is to another level and the viewers are excited that they would see them once again together as the show has re-run on television.

We have often seen on the show how Shehnaaz has been very possessive about their relationship, but even Siddarth is very possessive for her.

A fan shared a video where you can see how protective and possessive Siddarth is for Shehnaaz, as when Paras or Asim is trying to talk to her or touch her, he is coming between and warning them to stay away from her and Shehnaaz had told Siddarth that he belonged to her and that she loves him.

But Siddarth has always been clear about his feelings for Shehnaaz and as always said that she is a very close friend.

Well, the audience has always loved the relationship and banter between Siddarth and Shehnaaz.

