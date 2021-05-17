Siddarth Shukla and Prabas collaborate for this project

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla has acted in many television soaps. He was already a popular celebrity, but Bigg Boss 13 escalated his popularity to another level. He has a massive fan following.

He was one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one, the actor left his mark.

He rose to fame with his performance as Shivraj Shekhar in the popular television serial Balika Vadhu, and prior to Bigg Boss, he was seen in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

He debuted in Bollywood with the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania alongside Alia Bhatt and Varan Dhawan. The movie was produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Soon, Siddarth will be seen in his digital debut Broke But Beautiful 3, and fans are excited to see him.

(ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla apologises for offending social media user )

As per media reports, Prabas and Siddarth will be collaborating for a project.

Siddarth will be seen in the movie Adipurush, where he will essay the role of Meghnadh.

If the rumours are true, then this will be the first time Siddarth and Prabas will be working together. This will be Siddarth's second movie.

Well, it will be interesting to see Siddarth and Prabas together in a movie, and fans are excited.

What do you think of these two stars coming together? Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla apologises for offending social media user )