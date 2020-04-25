Siddarth Shukla confesses his love for Rashami Desai

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has become one of the most successful shows on television and all credits go to the contestants and the makers of the show who knew what content to put up for the show.

This time, every contestant had given tough competition to one and another.

Post the show Siddarth emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Rashami was the 4th runner up.

Since the beginning of the season, the audience witnessed the fights between Siddarth and Rashami. From fighting over tasks and discussing their past, the two have been sharing a lot of cold vibes with each other.

But now things have cooled down, and they are cordial with each other.

We came across a video where you can hear Rashami telling Shehnaaz that Siddarth is madly in love with her.

The video is filled with Rashami and Siddarth’s funny and cute moments.

The highlight of the video is when Shehnaaz catches Siddarth while staring at Rashami and she asks what’s going on and the latter says that Siddarth is madly in love with me don’t you know.

There is no doubt, that Siddarth and Rashami make a wonderful pair and the audience loves watching them together.

The video will bring a smile on all SidRa fans.

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, Maya Raichand, COLORS TV, VOOT)