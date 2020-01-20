Siddarth Shukla creates history again, hits another milestone with his mom

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla is one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one the actor has left his mark on the show, though he is known for the wrong reasons. One of the major problems with the actor is his temper issues time and again he has got warning from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss.

Now as we all know, in spite of all this the actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep running the hashtags online, and the actor starts trending online, and that’s what happened.

The fans started to trend Siddarth online and now the actor as broken the biggest record of becoming the most tweeted Bigg Boss contestant.

Now Siddarth has created another record as the promo of his mom and his reunion as broken records all over the internet, the video when to become the most viral video on net in the history of Bigg Boss.

175k, 23.7k likes, 8.5 k tweets, 3700 comments the actor fans are celebrating in this victory, there is no doubt that Siddarth is one the most famous contestant in the house.

Check the post below :