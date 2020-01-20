Siddarth Shukla hits another milestone, creates the biggest history ever in the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla is one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one the actor has left his mark on the show, though he is known for the wrong reasons. One of the major problems with the actor is his temper issues time and again he has got a warning from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss.

Now as we all know, in spite of all this the actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep running the hashtags online, and the actor starts trending online, and that’s what happened.

The fans started to trend Siddarth online and now the actor as broken the biggest record in the history of Bigg Boss, where the actor was trending on twitter with 10m tweets thus, becoming the 5th most trending celebrity in the world and the first Indian celebrity to achieve this tag.

Now there is no doubt that Siddarth is considered as one of the strongest contestants on the show, and he could be the potential winner of this season.

The hashtag #chartbustersid as created history and seems like now there is no doubt to who will be the winner of the show.

Check out the below :