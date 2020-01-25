Siddarth won the Immunity Task and has hit another milestone

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla is one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one the actor has left his mark on the show, though he is known for the wrong reasons. One of the major problems with the actor is his temper issues time and again he has got a warning from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss.

Now as we all know, in spite of all this the actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep running the hashtags online, and the actor starts trending online, and recently he became the fifth most trending celebrity in the world.

In the house, it’s very difficult to maintain relationships and friendships, and one such relationship in the house that’s worsened is of Siddarth and Asim.

As we all witness in the last episode Siddarth and Asim has a very bad heated argument and it seems to have stemmed from the fact that they already had a fight earlier during the Elite club task.

Owing to this fight Asim has lost his immunity and is no longer the member of the Elite club.

But surprisingly from Asim it has gone to Siddarth, and now he is the member of the Elite club and we are sure now that all Siddarth fans will be rejoicing.