Siddhant Chaturvedi's latest transformation post is the perfect treat for his fans!

MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi's big screen debut and digital debut has taken the industry by storm and he recently shared his transformation of his projects.



The actor took to his social media and shared how he has transformed physically according to the requirements of his characters in Inside Edge, then Gully Boy and post that, for Inside Edge 2.



It is an unknown fact, after finishing the shoot of Gully Boy Siddhant immediately got into the zone of Inside Edge and the cricket zone. The actor required a particular shape for which he had to go through certain lifestyle changes and it was a challenge.The actor made a smashing debut this year with Gully Boy and he was the most talked about debutant of this year. It has been so far a great start for the actor as his first film is nominated for Oscar awards and Inside Edge was nominated for Emmy awards.Not just the nominations, but Siddhant also gave his voice for Chris Hemsworth for the hindi dub of Men In Black International.The actor has interesting projects in the pipeline and the audience is patiently waiting to see MC Sher on the big screen once again.