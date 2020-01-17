Siddharth and Avneet's latest video is full of romance

MUMBAI: It is not news that Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are one of the most loved couples on Indian television today. But their chemistry on screen is largely because of the terrific bond the duo shares behind the scenes. Siddharth and Avneet, who play Aladdin and Yasmine in Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, have charmed their way into their fans’ hearts, and a lot of credit goes to their off-screen bond and mutual respect for each other.

Well aside from friendship, their work in the show is much appreciated and is helping the show maintain a good TRP. Avneet and Siddharth are not only true friends in the reel world also in the real world. The rumoured couple not only entertained their fans on television but also on social platforms. They have a massive fan following on Instagram and TikTok.

A fan club has posted a romantic video of the two, where they are matching the steps of two children dancing hand-in-hand.

The video is super mushy and will make you fall in love with the couple.

Have a look.