Siddharth Bodke and Titeeksha Tawde wedding: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Ayesha Singh shares a special glimpse of their marriage

MUMBAI: The season of marriages has commenced!

There are many actors who are tying the knot and one of them is well known actor and businessman Siddharth Bodke who is known for his contribution to projects in the likes of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein and Drishyam 2 etc. The actor recently shared the news that he has got engaged with Marathi actress Titeeksha Tawde best known for her work in the TV show Saatvya Mulichi Saatvi.

The actors took to social media and announced this good news to their fans and well -wishers and the moment the post was out a lot of love and support began to pop in from the couple from fans and friends in the industry.

Titeeksha looked mesmerising in the pictures as she wore a lilac saree and full - sleeved top with elaborate mirror work, she didn't wear any bracelets and showed off her henna instead. On the other hand Siddharth complemented his lady love in a white Indo-Western attire, looking handsome like he always does.

At the wedding of Siddharth Bodke, the former co-star of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt made an appearance. Ayesha Singh, who was a part of the same team, also shared a video of the wedding and how they all had a great time bonding.

She took to social media to post a video with a caption that read: Full Green pyaar ka signal @siddharthbodkeofficial and @titeekshaatawde Such a pretty wedding A million more times congratulations..

The couple met for the first time on the sets of Tu Ashi Jawali Raha where their relation began as friends and over time blossomed into love and after several years of dating the actors decided to take their relationship to the next level.

