Siddharth Joukani on how he got the web series Rafuchakkar

MUMBAI: Actor-model Siddharth Joukani, who is part of the web series Rafuchakkar on JioCinema, says that he loves being part of the webseries. The actor says that he sympathizes with his character.

“I received a message about an audition for the role and I set up my tripod and sent the audition and, got the news within a few days. I'm playing the role of Vicky, who is the lead actress' ex-boyfriend. I sympathize with him, but I'm never that person in a relationship,” he says, adding that he loved working with actor Maniesh Paul.

“It was very refreshing to work in and he changes the energy of the room he enters, very humble,” he says. Talking about his journey, he says, “I have given my fair share of auditions and finally got my break. OTT is an amazing platform to showcase all kinds of talents. I'm grateful to have begun with the OTT platform, and the OTT content is just going to get better and better. We are the youth. We can bring change, especially through cinema,” he says.



