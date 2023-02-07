Siddharth Joukani on how he got the web series Rafuchakkar

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/02/2023 - 21:15
Siddharth Joukani

MUMBAI: Actor-model Siddharth Joukani, who is part of the web series Rafuchakkar on JioCinema, says that he loves being part of the webseries. The actor says that he sympathizes with his character.

“I received a message about an audition for the role and I set up my tripod and sent the audition and, got the news within a few days. I'm playing the role of Vicky, who is the lead actress' ex-boyfriend. I sympathize with him, but I'm never that person in a relationship,” he says, adding that he loved working with actor Maniesh Paul. 
“It was very refreshing to work in and he changes the energy of the room he enters, very humble,” he says. Talking about his journey, he says, “I have given my fair share of auditions and finally got my break. OTT is an amazing platform to showcase all kinds of talents. I'm grateful to have begun with the OTT platform, and the OTT content is just going to get better and better. We are the youth. We can bring change, especially through cinema,” he says.


 

Siddharth Joukani Rafuchakkar Vicky Maniesh Paul TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/02/2023 - 21:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aadesh Chaudhary: When I came to Mumbai, I understood the value of money
MUMBAI: Aadesh Chaudhary earned his first salary when he was in class 12. The actor started modelling and got paid 1000...
Prateik Chaudhary leaves Sindoor Ki Keemat post leap: I still can’t believe season one is over… will miss everything about the show
MUMBAI: Prateik Chaudhary has exited Sindoor Ki Keemat just after the family drama took a leap. The actor accepts that...
Siddharth Joukani on how he got the web series Rafuchakkar
MUMBAI: Actor-model Siddharth Joukani, who is part of the web series Rafuchakkar on JioCinema, says that he loves being...
Shivin Narang opens up on what fashion means to him
MUMBAI: Actor Shivin Narang says that, for him, fashion means style that comes naturally to him. The actor adds that he...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Woah! Malishka irked by Lakshmi and Rishi’s bond
MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their...
Arun Mandola: We are busy all the time, but nobody knows where!
MUMBAI: Actor Arun Mandola says that while people feel that they are occupied all the time, they are often not able to...
Recent Stories
Karan Johar
What! Karan Johar shares Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s ‘first look test’ picture from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, netizens react
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aadesh Chaudhary
Aadesh Chaudhary: When I came to Mumbai, I understood the value of money
Prateik Chaudhary
Prateik Chaudhary leaves Sindoor Ki Keemat post leap: I still can’t believe season one is over… will miss everything about the show
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang opens up on what fashion means to him
Arun Mandola
Arun Mandola: We are busy all the time, but nobody knows where!
Hitesh Bharadwaj
Hitesh Bharadwaj: Feels nice to see Udaariyaan crossing 700 episodes!
Akangsha Rawat
Akangsha Rawat on playing Diti in Shiv Shakti: It is so far the most difficult character I have ever played