Siddharth Kumar Tewary to bring a show on Hanuman?

Man with a vision Siddharth Kumar Tewary, who changed the face of television with his grand and big-budget shows like Mahabharat, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, and Porus, amongst others, is working on his new show.

Currently, Siddharth is producing RadhaKrishn on Star Bharat and Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush on Colors. And now, we have heard that he is apparently planning to bring a show on Lord Hanuman.

Yes, after bringing path-breaking shows, Siddharth’s next show will be on Hanuman.

However, even Peninsula Pictures is producing a show titled Kahat Hanuman…Jai Shri Ram for &TV.

Our sources inform us that Siddharth’s show is at a very initial stage, and it is not yet confirmed whether it will be aired on Star Plus or Colors. If things fall into place, the show is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.

We could not get through to Siddharth for a comment.

