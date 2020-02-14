Siddharth Kumar Tewary makes Sumedh’s elderly fans’ dream come true

MUMBAI: Fulfilling dreams and working tirelessly to entertain viewers, the king of mythology, Siddharth Kumar Tewary is also the king of hearts. Recently, the creative genius and creator of India’s most watched mythological show, RadhaKrishn, learnt about an elderly woman, Kaushalyaji based out of the United Kingdom, who has been a big fan of Sumedh (Krishn). Touched by the power of her devotion and fandom, her one wish was that she would like to meet Sumedh, her Thakurji (that's how she addresses him). Her dream has become a reality, as Siddharth Kumar Tewary surprised her with a gift she will remember for life.

A dream come true trip for Kaushalyaji, she began her travel from the UK to the sets in Umbergaon eager to meet her favourite person, Sumedh. Completing a voyage of 4 days across the sea, her emotions were expressed as she and Sumedh met.

Siddharth Kumar Tewary, founder & chief creative at Swastik Productions, elaborates, “Kaushalyaji's family connected and shared her story with us. When we spoke to her we knew that we had to arrange for her to meet Sumedh and fulfil her dream. I'm glad our content connects with audiences across the globe on such a deep level and this gives us motivation to keep entertaining them with our stories.”

Thanking Siddharth Kumar Tewary Kaushalyaji says, “I'm indebted to Siddharth Kumar Tewary and his entire team for working towards making my dream a reality. I'm an ardent fan of RadhaKrishn and this show has, personally, brought me a great amount of happiness and contentment.”

On meeting Sumedh, she says, "I cried tears of joy, and the long journey I embarked on from the United Kingdom to Umbergaon has been fulfilling and emotionally satisfying. Meeting and talking to Sumedh will always be the moment I'll cherish forever. Mallika and Sumedh both were extremely warm with their hospitality and have given me so much respect and love and I sincerely thank them for making this a great trip.”

Overwhelmed at meeting her fan Sumedh says, “Sometimes you meet people who you strike an immediate connection with. Kaushalyaji is someone I will always remember. I’m at a loss of words, but I thank her for taking so much effort in making this journey to India just to meet me. It’s the nicest thing someone has done for me and I consider myself extremely fortunate to get this love.”