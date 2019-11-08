News

Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s new show on Hanuman to launch on Hotstar?

TellyChakkar updated our readers about acclaimed producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary bringing a mythological show based on Lord Hanuman. The project is tentatively titled Bajrangi.

Initially, there were talks about the show launching on Star Plus. However, as per the latest development, we hear that it will most likely be premiered on one of the leading OTT platforms Hotstar.

Siddharth Kumar Tewary has changed the face of television with his grand and big budget shows like Mahabharat, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Porus, Radhakrishn amongst others.

However, it looks like 2020 will witness two projects based on Hanuman as &TV is also bringing a show titled Kahat Hanuman…Jai Shri Ram, produced by Peninsula Pictures.

Well, we wish both the production houses good luck!

