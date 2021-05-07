Siddharth Nigam aka Shivaay’s TOOTHPICK step from Hero: Gayab Mode On has made the NETIZENS go GAGA!

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. The actor is currently seen as Aladdin in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Siddharth has come a long way in his career and has established a name for himself in the telly world. The actor is a social media sensation and keeps his fans updated about himself. He was last seen as Aladdin as the main lead where he romanced Aveent Kaur, who was then replaced by Ashi Singh.

Siddharth has also debuted in the movie Dhoom 3, where he had essayed the role of the young Aamir Khan.

Well, after Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Siddharth has joined his brother Abhishek who plays a leading role in SAB TV’s Hero: Gayab Mode On. Siddharth plays the role of Shivaay and his fun banter with Abhishek’s character of Veer is loved by one and all. And now, Siddharth toothpick step is trending on social media!

Take a look:

Hero – Gayab Mode On is a fantasy drama produced by Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez under the banner Peninsula Pictures. It stars Abhishek Nigam and Yesha Rughani. The show went on air on 7 December 2020.

The show narrates the tale of a young man stumbles upon a mystical ring which helps him turn invisible. He soon sets out to search for his father but must also fight off evil aliens who wish to seize the ring.