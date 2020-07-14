Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are BACK together

MUMBAI : Television’s cuties Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur aka SidNeet fans were quite upset on Avneet quitting SAB TV’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Well, the actress reassured their fans that both of them will do more projects soon.

Yesterday, Avneet visited Siddharth at his house. The duo seemed to have a lot of fun. Avneet met Siddharth’s pet Wasoli after a long time and the cute little dog was more than happy on Avneet’s visit as he kept kissing her.

Avneet-Siddharth along with his brother Abhishek Nigam and mother Vibha had a great time catching up with each other over a pani-puri party which was arranged by Siddharth’s mother.

Have a look at the posts:

We’re sure the SidNeet fans would rejoice as the duo are still keeping in touch.

Meanwhile Ashi Singh has replaced Avneet in SAB TV’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

