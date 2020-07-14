Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are BACK together

SidNeet fans can rejoice because….
MUMBAI : Television’s cuties Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur aka SidNeet fans were quite upset on Avneet quitting SAB TV’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.
Well, the actress reassured their fans that both of them will do more projects soon.
(Read here : Ashi Singh to replace Avneet Kaur in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga )
Yesterday, Avneet visited Siddharth at his house. The duo seemed to have a lot of fun. Avneet met Siddharth’s pet Wasoli after a long time and the cute little dog was more than happy on Avneet’s visit as he kept kissing her.
Avneet-Siddharth along with his brother Abhishek Nigam and mother Vibha had a great time catching up with each other over a pani-puri party which was arranged by Siddharth’s mother.
Have a look at the posts:
We’re sure the SidNeet fans would rejoice as the duo are still keeping in touch.
Meanwhile Ashi Singh has replaced Avneet in SAB TV’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.
Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
(Also read : Here's how Ashi Singh will enter Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga )