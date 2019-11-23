News

Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are BFFs because...

23 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: It is not news that Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are one of the most loved couples on Indian television today. But their chemistry on screen is largely because of the terrific bond the duo shares behind the scenes. Siddharth and Avneet, who play Aladdin and Yasmine in Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, have charmed their way to their fans’ hearts, and a lot of credit goes to their off-screen bond and mutual respect for each other.

On the set of Aladdin, both the actors were full of praises for each other.

Talking about the first time they ever met, Avneet shared, 'Before Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga happened; we knew we both existed in the industry but we never really got to know each other. Though we had done some projects previously and had met during some reality shows our real rapport was built on the sets of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.'

Adding to this, Siddharth said, 'I remember my mother telling me that I’d be happy to know my co-star and when I saw Avneet’s name I was simply smiling. We both didn’t know we would end up being such great friends and the kind of importance we both hold in each other’s life.'

About their off-screen relationship, Avneet said, 'We are best friends first then co-stars and once we are off the sets, we enjoy going for movies and working towards our different projects while having fun at all times. I trust Siddharth and I am really comfortable around him be on the sets or otherwise. Even the first time I met him, he came off as a complete accha baccha.'

Adding to Avneet’s response, Siddharth said, 'Avneet is one of the most genuine person I have ever met and I’m glad we got a chance to work together. Masti at all times is what defines our friendship. The only time we talk about our work is when we have to do any intimate sequence together to be on the same page and to ensure that we both are ready to enact the sequence with utmost comfort.'

Well, this cute duo is giving us major friendship goals. What say?

