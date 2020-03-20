Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are LUCKY for each other

MUMBAI: Siddarth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are one of the most loved couples of television and two are loved by the audience and viewers. The two are internet sensational and have a massive fan following.

There are rumours doing the round that Avneet and Siddarth are in a relationship though there is no confirmation about the same. The fans are crazy about their pair and love their chemistry on the show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Fans of their on-screen pair have named them AlaSmine while a lot of fans who love them off-screen fondly call them #SidNeet.

Looks like Siddharth and Avneet are quite lucky for each other.

Wonder why we say that? Read on.

So, all the projects that the duo did until now has been quite a hit. Although Avneet played a negative character in Star Plus’ ChandraNandani, her chemistry with Siddharth was still appreciated. Then came Aladdin: Naam toh suna hoga wherein the duo made a strong mark with their crackling chemistry.

They also got featured in several music videos which became an instant hit among the fans.

Their recent song Luck Di Kassam is very well received and is trending at number three on YouTube.

All these facts only make us believe that the duo are quite lucky for each other.

What are your views on SidNeet? Hit the comment section below.

