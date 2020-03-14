Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur have made the TELEVISION INDUSTRY PROUD!

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur’s onscreen jodi in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga is doing wonders for the fans.

The ardent viewers of the show cannot have enough of the besties and understanding their fan craze, there are many producers signing them for music videos. We already reported about Avneet and Siddharth starring together in a music video titled Attachment. Avneet took to her Instagram to share the news and she seemed pretty excited to share screen space with her Aladdin co-star.

Now, the two once again came together for yet another music album titled Luck Di Kasam.

The beats of the music are peppy and a lot of the industry folks applauded Siddharth for the kind of work he is doing and the way he is shaping his career. Actors such as Karanvir Bohra, Zain Imam and Rohan Mehraa congratulated Siddharth while Gautam Rode mentioned how proud he was of him.

Take a look:

Way to go Siddharth and Avneet!