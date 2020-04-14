Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur's COMPATIBILITY TEST!

MUMBAI: Siddarth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are loved by the audience and viewers. The two are internet sensations and have a massive fan following.

There are rumours doing the rounds that Avneet and Siddarth are in a relationship though there is no confirmation about the same. The fans are crazy about their pair and love their chemistry on the show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Fans who love their chemistry on-screen have named them AlaSmine while a lot of fans who love them off-screen fondly call them #SidNeet.

All the projects that the duo did until now have been quite a hit. Although Avneet played a negative character in Star Plus’ ChandraNandani, her chemistry with Siddharth was still appreciated.

Then came Aladdin: Naam toh suna hoga wherein the duo made a strong mark with their crackling chemistry.

They also featured in several music videos which became an instant hit among the fans.

Their recent song Luck Di Kassam is very well received on YouTube. Let's take a look at all the moments where Siddharth and Avneet look their compatible best!

Show your love for Siddharth and Avneet in the comments below! How compatible do you think they are. Let us know in the comments below...