Siddharth Nigam did THIS unbelievable thing and it will leave you awestruc

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the popular faces of the small screen. The actor is currently seen in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga where he plays the titular role. Fans are loving Sid's heroic avatar and also his fresh pairing with Avneet Kaur who plays Princess Yasmine.



We all know Sid enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, all thanks to his wonderful posts which are no less than a treat for his fans. The actor is a diehard fitness freak and posted several fitness videos which are an inspiration to many.



And now, Sid has taken up a daredevil challenge and nailed it like a boss. Ina video shared by the actor, he is seen taking one handstand challenge.



Take a look at the video:

Siddharth seems to be a complete pro in doing such stuff and has done it so smoothly without any efforts. Well, we are completely awestruck with Sid's video and he has given motivation to many who admire him for his fitness acts. On the work front, Sid is known for his double role in Yash Raj Films' movie Dhoom 3 where he portrayed the role of young Aamir Khan. Since then, there was no looking back. He has been climbing the ladder of success with various achievements. What do you think about Sid's video? Tell us in the comments.