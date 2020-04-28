News

Siddharth Nigam gets pampered by brother Abhishek and how

Siddharth and Abhishek are one of the most successful actors of the small screen.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
28 Apr 2020 02:42 PM

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam and Abhishek Nigam are one of the most popular brother jodis of the small screen. Both of them have established themselves in the showbiz world and are reaching new levels of success every passing day.

While Siddharth is currently starring in Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Abhishek has also done many popular TV shows like Chandra Nandini, Paramavatar Shri Krishna and Akbar Rakht Se Takht Ka Safar among others.

Recently, Sid and Abhishek launched their song Tu Mera Bhai Hai on their newfound label Bonbros. The song has received a terrific response.

Sid and Abhishek's social media accounts are filled with some amazing pictures and videos.

And now, in one of the Tik Tok videos, Abhishek is pampering his brother Siddharth by grooming him.

The video is just too cute for words as Sid enjoys it

Take a look at the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SiddharthnigamReshma (@siddharthnigamtiktok) on

What do you think about Sid and Abhishek? Tell us in the comments.

Tags Siddharth Nigam Abhishek Nigam Akbar Rakht Se Takht Ka Safar Chandra Nandini Paramavatar Shri Krishna TellyChakkar

