Siddharth Nigam reveals his never-seen-before look of Aladdin and it's unbelievable

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the popular actors of the small screen who has come a long way in his career. Siddharth has proved his mettle in acting in many of his projects which also shows his sheer dedication and hard work.

The actor is currently seen in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga where he plays the titular role. And now, while we have seen Sid all decked up in amazing avatars as Aladdin, this time the actor tried to experiment with his look.

In a video shared by Siddharth, we can see how Sid has donned a woman avatar and seems to be enjoying it.

Siddharth revealed that it took him two hours to get into this look and he hopes that the audiences like this new look.

On the work front, Sid is known for his double role in Yash Raj Films' Dhoom 3. He played the role of young Aamir Khan and won several hearts with his terrific acting skills.

