News

Siddharth Nigam reveals the FUNNIEST thing about Aladdin co-star Ashi Singh

Siddharth and Ashi's off-screen bonding led to beautiful chemistry on the show. 

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
19 Feb 2021 12:53 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh were seen as Aladdin and Yasmine in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. 

The show which had a successful run for almost two years went off-air on 5th February leaving the fans heartbroken.

The viewers simply liked Sid and Ashi's amazing jodi on the show and showered all the love on this beautiful on-screen pair. 

ALSO READ: A fan does this UNBELIEVABLE thing for Siddharth Nigam; here's how he reacted 

The diehard fans of Sid and Ashi are missing seeing them on the small screen. 

And now, a video shared by Sid and Ashi's fan club shows how he is pulling Ashi's leg. The actor also reveals a fun thing about Ashi and it is quite hilarious. 

Take a look:

It was merely a few months since Ashi had joined the star cast and she gelled so well with each one of them, especially Siddharth. 

Siddharth and Ashi's off-screen bonding led to beautiful chemistry on the show. 

After Aladdin, the fans are now eagerly waiting for the duo to come together for another project. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh doll up as Aladdin and Yasmine for one last time as the show bids adieu; actors get emotional

Tags Aladdin Yasmine SAB TV Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga Siddharth Nigam Ashi Singh Tellychakkar.com

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See