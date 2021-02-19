Siddharth Nigam reveals the FUNNIEST thing about Aladdin co-star Ashi Singh

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh were seen as Aladdin and Yasmine in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

The show which had a successful run for almost two years went off-air on 5th February leaving the fans heartbroken.

The viewers simply liked Sid and Ashi's amazing jodi on the show and showered all the love on this beautiful on-screen pair.

The diehard fans of Sid and Ashi are missing seeing them on the small screen.

And now, a video shared by Sid and Ashi's fan club shows how he is pulling Ashi's leg. The actor also reveals a fun thing about Ashi and it is quite hilarious.

Take a look:

It was merely a few months since Ashi had joined the star cast and she gelled so well with each one of them, especially Siddharth.

Siddharth and Ashi's off-screen bonding led to beautiful chemistry on the show.

After Aladdin, the fans are now eagerly waiting for the duo to come together for another project.

