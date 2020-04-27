Siddharth Nigam was not interested in acting; turned down his first audition

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most popular faces of the small screen. The actor is currently seen as Aladdin in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Sid has come a long way in his career and has established a name for himself in the Telly world.

Siddharth is very active on Instagram and enjoys a massive fan following. The TV star has a whopping 4.2 million followers on Instagram.

While Sid has now become an established actor, he revealed that he never wanted to be an actor and that his mom Vibha Nigam wanted to see him sizzle on the screen.

During his recent live chat session with TellyChakkar, Sid split beans on how acting happened to him.

We all know Sid is a top-level gymnast and he had no intentions of becoming an actor. He simply didn't want to enter the showbiz world but as we say some things are always meant to be.

Sid revealed that his gymnastic coach told him about their impromptu trip to Delhi for a competition. The actor had no idea what he was going to be offered.

After performing certain stunts and showing his gymnastic skills, Sid was informed that he has been selected.

When he was asked certain questions about family and his aspirations of becoming an actor, Sid revealed that he said ‘no’ for everything.

But even after all this, Sid was selected for being so natural and real and the way he is. However, Sid refused for it.

He had to go to Thailand for a shoot for which he had refused but later on, he agreed.

Well, Sid bagged a role in Dhoom 3 and that too a double role. Sid revealed how he was not ready to believe that it was him in the movie.

After that, Sid's career has never been dull and he is constantly reaching new levels of success.

