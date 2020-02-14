Siddharth Nigam's adorable video for onscreen mom Smita Bansal is heart-melting

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the popular actors of the small screen who is currently seen in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The actor is winning several accolades for her role Aladdin and fans are loving his heroic avatar. Also, Sid and Avneet Kaur's jodi has become instantly famous among the viewers.

We all know Aladdin and his mother Rukhsaar's onscreen bond. He simply loves his mother and is very protective of her. Smita Bansal plays the role of Aladdin's mother.

And now, Siddharth has shared a video where he is seen showering love on his onscreen mother Rukhsaar.

Take a look at the video:

The video is extremely heart-melting and we can clearly see Sid and Smita's bond.

Smita has played Sid's mother very well in the show and they are one of most loved mother-son jodis of the small screen.

What do you think about Sid and Smita's onscreen bond? Tell us in the comments.