Siddharth Nigam's CHEESY compliment to Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: It is no news that Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are one of the most loved couples on Indian television today.

Their friendship is something which the world is aware of for they share the same on their social media handles. It is also their friendship because of which there on screen chemistry comes out so brilliantly. Siddharth and Avneet, who play Aladdin and Yasmine in Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, have charmed their way to their fans’ hearts, and a lot of credit goes to their off-screen bond and mutual respect for each other.

The fans are totally in love with their chemistry and have named them #SidNeet (combination of Siddharth and Avneet).

Apart from their daily soap, the duo is often seen doing several music videos together. The recent being Ramji Gulati’s Luck di kasam wherein Sidharth is seen being head over heels in love with Avneet.

While the scenario in real life also indicates that Sidharth and Avneet are in love. Wonder why we say that? Read on.

Sidharth shared a video of Avneet and commented “Fire” on it, indicating that she looked hot in video. Avneet responded to the video with a kiss emoji.

Have a look at the picture:

Well, is it a sign that they are more than friends? What are your views on this? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.