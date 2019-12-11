Siddharth Shukla in list of top most searched personalities

MUMBAI: The most used search engine Google has released the top 10 most searched personalities for the year 2019, and guess who made it to the list in a short span? Sidharth Shukla. He reached the 9th position.

Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who made news after being held captive in Pakistan, topped the list, followed by Lata Mangeshkar, who made headlines over rumours of her passing away.

Vicky Kaushal took the fifth spot on the list. Sidharth Shukla has been the most talked-about celebrity in the glass-walled Bigg Boss house. He is playing extremely well.