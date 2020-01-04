Siddhartha Shukla creates history in the BB house!

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla is one of the most talented television actors. He had also been seen in movies like Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya opposite Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan as an “NRI munda”. He was also seen in Soorma and many more projects.

Having made his television debut with Babul Ka Aangan Chootey Na on Sony TV, his claim to fame was the Colors' show Balika Vadhu. Post that, he had many projects to his credit such Love u Zindagi , Dil Se Dsil Tak. Even he participated in reality show like Jalak dhiklaja, fear factor and Khatro Khiladi where he gained immense love and appreciation.

Currently a part of BB 13, it is his show Dil Se Dil Tak with co-star Rashami Desai which has become a subject to many controversies. The duo have never shared a good rapport from the time their equations went from bad to worse in Dil Se Dil Tak and still continue with their war of words in the current show.

When he entered the Big Boss house, he was accused of his high temper and anger attitude. His friends turned their backs on him after his rude behaviour. Even when he tried to be nice, it wasn’t enough as he had left his negative mark on everyone’s mind. But the one thing which has remained in favour of Siddharth is the admiration of fans.

Every day Siddharth's fans keep on sharing their views on social media. Here is one more post, in which fans have clearly made their mind that Sid is #winner of the show. Infact, this has almost received 2 million tweets! According to a social media post, this is the third time he has created history ...

Check out the post below!