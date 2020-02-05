Sidharth kisses Arti in Aashiqui 2 way...

MUMBAI: Siddarth Shukla is one the most strong contestant in Bigg Boss and a potential winner of the season his fans are going all out the support the actor for winning the show. Sid as always grabbed the headlines for the wrong reasons, first for his fights with Rashami and Asim and these days for his relationship with Shehnaaz.

As we all know Sid is quite famous among the female contestants in the house wherewith Rashami he has hate and like relationship, with Shehnaaz a confusing relationship and with Arti he has a good friendship rappo and recently when Arti sister- in- law Kashmera Shah entered the house she also tried to set them up.

Now during the weekend ka vaar episode Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu had entered the house. While they had great fun chatting with the contestants, they also played games with them.

Considering Aditya Roy Kapur is famous for his film Aashiqui 2, he sang Tum Hi Ho for the contestants. This made Kunal pull Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh for a dance. They did so sportingly.

To add to the fun, Kunal even put a jacket over them. Hence, Sidharth and Arti ended up recreating the famous kiss scene between Aditya and Shraddha Kapoor from the film. When they took off the jacket, Sidharth wiped off his lips, making it seem they kissed.

Well, there is no doubt that Siddarth and Arti share a good friendship relationship and yes and they do look good together.