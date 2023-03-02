Sidharth Sagar breaks his silence on quitting ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

There was news that another comedian is saying goodbye to the show and that is Sidharth Sagar. The latter has kept everyone in splits with his act and mimicry. He brought characters like Funveer Singh, Ustaad Gharchordas, Selfie Mousi and Sagar Pagletu to life on the show.
MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television, for the last 7 years . The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows. The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry. But unfortunately, Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be a part of the show this season, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show returned in September last year but Krushna was not a part of the show due to issues on monetary matters. Meanwhile Chandan Prabhakar too quit the show as he had signed a new film. There was news that another comedian is saying goodbye to the show and that is Sidharth Sagar. The latter has kept everyone in splits with his act and mimicry. He brought characters like Funveer Singh, Ustaad Gharchordas, Selfie Mousi and Sagar Pagletu to life on the show.


Reportedly, the reason Sidharth is quitting is that of monetary issues with the producers of the show. The comedian wanted a hike but they refused and hence he decided to say goodbye. Sagar who shifted base to Mumbai only for The Kapil


Sidharth has now reacted to the rumors of him leaving the show saying that he is not quitting the show and will continue to entertain his fans. He also mentioned in a video that he shared that he spoke to Kapil Sharma and his team and all is well. He requested his fans and viewers to not believe this kind of fake news.

Meanwhile Krushna and Kapil are planning to unite on the next season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The latter stars Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, among others.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   


Credit- Pinkvilla

 

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Sidharth Sagar
