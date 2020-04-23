News

Sidharth Shukla advices his married friends to do this

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla has been a regular on our news feeds these days. Just like all of us, the actor is currently quarantining at his home and is visibly bored too. Why do we say so? Well, some days ago, he conducted a QnA session on Twitter and gave some witty and interesting replies. Now, Shukla is back with yet another entertaining post, which also sends out an important message for all his married friends out there.

Taking to his Twitter, the actor revealed that there’s not much to do for him, for all the obvious reasons. He also asked all his fans and friends to take care of themselves and their family amid the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. Lastly, Sidharth had a piece of advice for all his married friends, the men to be precise. He asked them to fight Corona and not be scared of it; however, he requested them to not to fight with their wives and be scared of them.

He wrote, 'Not a lot out there... not much to do .. just hoping all’s fine with you ... take care of yourself n family too ....and for my Married Friends ... Corona se Laddo Daro Mat ... Ghar main Biwi se Daro Laddo Mat.'

