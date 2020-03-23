Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's first song together will release at this time tomorrow!

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s one-sided love story is known to all TV watchers. However, that hasn’t affected their professional relationship. SidNaaz, as fans fondly call them, are coming up with a romantic music video titled Bhula Dunga, which is slated to release tomorrow. And now, taking to their social media accounts, Sidharth and Shehnaaz have announced the much-awaited track’s release time, which is 12 PM tomorrow.

In the clip, the duo looks as adorable as ever. Sidharth could be seen standing alongside Shehnaaz with his hand on her shoulder. While the Punjabi singer looked beautiful in a red salwar suit, Shukla was dashing as usual in a grey-coloured shirt.

Fans immediately started trending the hashtag #BhulaDungaFtSidNaaz. A user wrote, '#BhulaDungaFtSidNaaz @sidharth_shukla @Shehnazgill123 @[email protected] good luck with the upcoming blockbuster song Bhula Dunga. We wish every crew member and hope this turns out the best Red heart.'

Have a look at the video.

Two people's who totally different with theirs nature but same with theirs heart SidNaaz #CongratsShehnaazFor5MOnTikTok #BhulaDungaFtSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/s9Dkt87bBt — SUNSHINE PROUD FLIPPER KSHITA RAWAT (@Shenazian_Akshu) March 23, 2020

Now It's Clear shot sure that Bhula Dunga is Going to be a Big Hit .

In the Song List of Year 2020 Bhula Dunga will be placed at 1 position . #BhulaDungaFtSidNaaz — BBTHIRTEEN (@BBTHIRTEEN1) March 23, 2020

