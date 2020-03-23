News

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's first song together will release at this time tomorrow!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Mar 2020 06:39 PM

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s one-sided love story is known to all TV watchers. However, that hasn’t affected their professional relationship. SidNaaz, as fans fondly call them, are coming up with a romantic music video titled Bhula Dunga, which is slated to release tomorrow. And now, taking to their social media accounts, Sidharth and Shehnaaz have announced the much-awaited track’s release time, which is 12 PM tomorrow.

In the clip, the duo looks as adorable as ever. Sidharth could be seen standing alongside Shehnaaz with his hand on her shoulder. While the Punjabi singer looked beautiful in a red salwar suit, Shukla was dashing as usual in a grey-coloured shirt.

Fans immediately started trending the hashtag #BhulaDungaFtSidNaaz. A user wrote, '#BhulaDungaFtSidNaaz @sidharth_shukla @Shehnazgill123 @[email protected] good luck with the upcoming blockbuster song Bhula Dunga. We wish every crew member and hope this turns out the best Red heart.'

Have a look at the video.

 

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Sidharth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill SidNaaz Bigg Boss 13 TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here