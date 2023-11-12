Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: Aww! These little munchkins did something special for the late actor a day before his birthday; check out the video

Late actor Siddarth Shukla is still one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television. Tomorrow is his birthday and these munchkins did something special for the actor.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 19:32
SIDDARTH SHUKLA

MUMBAI : Late actor Sidharth Shukla has acted in many television soaps. He was already a popular celebrity, but Bigg Boss 13 escalated his popularity to another level. He has a massive fan following.

He was one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one, the actor has left his mark.

He rose to fame with his performance as Shivraj Shekhar in the popular television serial Balika Vadhu, and prior to Bigg Boss, he was seen in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi where he emerged as the winner of the show.

He debuted in Bollywood with the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania alongside Alia Bhatt and Varan Dhawan. The movie was produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.

He had made headlines for his rumored love story with Shehnaaz Gill which began inside the Bigg Boss house.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla apologises for offending social media user

Their pair is still loved by the fans and they consider them as one of the iconic pairs of television.

On 2nd September 2021 the actor passed away due to a massive heart attack and the new spread shock waves in the entertainment industry.

His fans are still heartbroken and they miss him every single day and they share his old clips, videos and scenes which go viral on social media within no time.

Now we came across a special video where small kids at a school will be enacting a skit at Dr. Barua School celebrating late actor Siddarth Shukla birthday and giving him a tribute.

Well, there is no doubt that this is a very special tribute and thing to do for the late actor Siddarth Shukla.

Tomorrow is the late actor’s birthday and this gesture is really a heartfelt one.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla apologises for offending social media user

 

 

Siddarth Shukla Colors BROKEN & BEAUTIFUL ALT Balaji Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss Bigg Boss season 13 reality shows Shivraj Shekhar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 19:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aww! Tears roll down Sanya Malhotra’s eyes at sister Shagun's Wedding: Emotional Moments Captured!
MUMBAI: Sanya Malhotra, known for her remarkable performances in hit movies like Dangal, Jawan, and Sam Bahadur, has...
Exclusive! Rajeev Mehta revealed how it disturbed him when kids yelled out “Praful tut oh gadha hai ghadha”, read on to know more
MUMBAI: No one can forget Indian Television’s one of the most hilarious serials, Khichdi which starred Anang Desai,...
Jhanak: Shocking! Jhanak to be maidservant in Anirudh’s house
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Exclusive! “The world is not the bubble that I live in” – Chamak actress Akasa Singh on her life after Bigg Boss 15, more deets inside
MUMBAI: Singer Akasa Singh has been captivating fans' attention and winning millions of hearts with her incredible...
Anupamaa: Wow! Anupama decides to go to America with Kinjal and Toshu
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Masterplan! Kaveri and Sanjay plot to remove Abhira from Poddar House
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Recent Stories
Sanya Malhotra
Aww! Tears roll down Sanya Malhotra’s eyes at sister Shagun's Wedding: Emotional Moments Captured!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sheetal Maulik
Exclusive! There are no creative differences as every actor’s inputs are considered as contribution: Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Sheetal Maulik
Abhishek Kumarr
Exclusive! I get many hate messages for my character and I feel motivated to perform better as a negative personality: Ishq Vishk Rebound actor Abhishek Kumarr on shooting for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MasterChef India
MasterChef India Season 8 : Wow! Second runner up Dr. Rukhsaar Sayeed shares a heartfelt message reveals her dreams post the show says “Will open my own restaurant in Kashmir by next year"
Tiger Shroff
Is Tiger Shroff Going To Grace The Stage Of Star Plus' Dance+ Pro With A Special Performance?
Kamya Punjabi
Revelation! There should be some strict rules set for contestants like Abhishek Kumar: Kamya Punjabi
Shilpa Shetty
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Nineties actress Shilpa Shetty to grace the show