Sidharth Shukla does his version of 'Garmi' and its too hot to handle

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one of the top contenders of Bigg Boss 13. The actor has been all over the news for various reasons since the first episode.

From indulging into nasty fights with contestants to his allegedly love relationship with Shehnaaz Gill, Sid gathered lots of limelight.

The actor has been playing the game with full dedication and proves that he is here to stay.

Sid has never disappointed us when it comes to providing wholesome entertainment and he did the same during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

The entire team of Street Dancer 3D came to promote the film on the show and on Varun Dhawan's insistence, Sid did the hook step of the film's song 'Haaye Garmi'.

The actor completed nailed it and his version of 'Haaye Garmi' became a super hit among the viewers and also the team of Street Dancer 3D.

The video as shared on Sidharth's official Instagram handle and everyone is going gaga over it

Take a look at the video:

What do you think about Sid's version of Haaye Garmi? Tell us in the comments.